Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There was a start today for Said Benrahma amid speculation West Ham are willing to consider offers for the Algerian.

Benrahma was one of the Hammers better performers on an otherwise disappointing day.

However, manager David Moyes still complained about the former Brentford man's end product.

"It's the final pass, the finish. We are trying to get the next bit," said Moyes.

West Ham are still to score this season and although they did go close with a couple of set pieces and Declan Rice missed a penalty, Moyes' observation that Tomas Soucek should not have given Forest a chance to stop his effort going in underlines what he will be working on ahead of a return to European action against Danish club Viborg on Thursday.