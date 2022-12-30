Liverpool v Leicester: Team news

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is available for selection after having time off following the World Cup final.

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and James Milner are not yet fit enough to return from injury, while Arthur, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain on the sidelines.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has ruled out midfielders James Maddison and Dennis Praet because of injury.

The Foxes are without long-term absentees Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Ricardo Pereira.

