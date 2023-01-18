Harvey Elliott's superb long-range strike against Wolves sent Liverpool into the FA Cup fourth round and set up a tie at fellow Premier League side Brighton on Sunday, 29 January.

Reflecting on his winning goal, the 19-year-old midfielder told BBC Radio Merseyside:, external "It opened up nicely and there weren't many options on apart from James Milner out on the right. It felt like it was my chance to shoot; it felt like the best option and I'm just happy it came off."

After Elliott's early goal, the Reds held on for victory at Molineux - their first win of 2023 at the fourth attempt.

"It is massive," he added. "We need to take it into each and every game and our fans are a massive help in that. They've been with us through the whole season, through the highs and the lows. For us, it's about putting it right for them.

"It's been a tough season so far, but hopefully this can lead to an increase in our performances."