'I'm just happy it came off' - Elliott on FA Cup winner at Molineux
Harvey Elliott's superb long-range strike against Wolves sent Liverpool into the FA Cup fourth round and set up a tie at fellow Premier League side Brighton on Sunday, 29 January.
Reflecting on his winning goal, the 19-year-old midfielder told BBC Radio Merseyside:, external "It opened up nicely and there weren't many options on apart from James Milner out on the right. It felt like it was my chance to shoot; it felt like the best option and I'm just happy it came off."
After Elliott's early goal, the Reds held on for victory at Molineux - their first win of 2023 at the fourth attempt.
"It is massive," he added. "We need to take it into each and every game and our fans are a massive help in that. They've been with us through the whole season, through the highs and the lows. For us, it's about putting it right for them.
"It's been a tough season so far, but hopefully this can lead to an increase in our performances."
If James Milner tells you to shoot, you shoot! 🎯— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 17, 2023
Match-winner Harvey Elliot shares out some credit for his wonder strike 😅
📺📻 Reaction on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and get more on @BBCSport app 📲 #BBCFootball #BBCFACup pic.twitter.com/itE1cJQd8S
Nice to be back and part of a gritty team win.What a goal from this man and incredible support as always. We keep pushing together.#YNWA#hititharvey pic.twitter.com/FReU4akuYc— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 17, 2023