Rowles - 'We want a red-hot crack at Europe'

Hearts' central defender Kye Rowles was happy to sign a new five-year deal because he feels he has only just got his feet under the table at Tynecastle.

The Australia international was injured and then at the World Cup in Qatar but had done enough in six months for Hearts to offer him a long-term contract.

“I’m just grateful that club’s given me this opportunity and given me another opportunity again to extend," Rowles told Hearts TV.

"It has really given me a taste of what I want more of. I think it would be silly to only play 20 games at a club that’s this big and with this much opportunity.

“We’re really fighting for European football this year and unfortunately I missed the whole group stage of the last competition so I just want a taste of that and really put myself on that stage.

“We just want to give it another red-hot crack. We’re focused on picking up as many points as possible and playing good football while we’re doing it.”