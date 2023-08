West Ham are looking at alternatives to 28-year-old Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, after having a £30m bid turned down for the England international. (Sky Sports), external

The Hammers and Nottingham Forest are interested in Paris-St Germain's 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike. (RMC Sport - in French), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will raise their bid for West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca to £21.5m. (Evening Standard), external

