We asked for your opinions on what business Leeds need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Scott: Go get Harry Maguire and Danny Ings on loan.

Sam: Leeds need an experienced left-back, a central midfielder who can link with the forwards and possibly an experienced centre-back. I cannot understand why we did not buy one of those that left Burnley when they were relegated?

Alan: It's been apparent all season we need a couple of experienced defenders. We needed them last year and if we're going to stay up this season and not rely on a last day result then the board/manager need to act soon! Some of the defending this season has been laughable.

Mark: Leeds should have bought Pukki from Norwich - a proven striker.

George: We need a centre-back. After our defensive performance at Aston Villa, It's obvious that we could use someone to strengthen our defence.

Ben: Our most important signing would be a new head coach. Jesse Marsch has been here 10 months and we’ve yet to record a single routine victory. Performances week to week are scatty and he’s not made any improvement in defence, something which Bielsa was lamented and ultimately sacked for. He’s been backed by the board with his players and failed.