Brendan Rodgers says derby games with Nottingham Forest are “now not new” for his Leicester players and expects them to be ready for a cauldron atmosphere at the City Ground.

Last season, the Foxes were thrashed 4-1 in the FA Cup by the then-Championship side but got an element of revenge in October when they comfortably beat their East Midlands rivals at King Power Stadium.

Without a league win since before the World Cup, Rodgers knows how important it is to get a result on Saturday.

"Derby games are always passionate and we came out the wrong side of that convincingly last year," he said. "We had to learn from that and you saw the response in the home game.

"It’s now not new for a lot of the players and we have to bring our level to it. This is a perfect game for us.

"We know it will be tough but we need to show our mettle. We need everything in terms of duels and being competitive to get a result."

Rodgers was tight-lipped on possible transfers and also revealed Ayoze Perez is a doubt for the fixture, with James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall already ruled out.

"He is one we have to keep an eye on after the game the other night," he said.