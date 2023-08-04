Axel Disasi wants to "achieve very big things" with Chelsea after signing a six-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old defender has been speaking about the move to West London from AS Monaco: "It’s something I’ve been waiting for. I am so happy to be here, at this big club. I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. [I want] to win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.

"I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans. This is a very good stadium, one where you have a beautiful proximity to the fans. A typical English stadium, I think. The fervour of the fans in the Premier League, the atmosphere, the intensity of the games: it's something that excites me."

On what he can bring to the team, Diasi added: "I’m a defender who likes to properly look for the ball and win it back. I like to have the ball at my feet and play passes. I like interceptions, and I like to be aggressive with the opposition, to use my physicality.

"I want to bring my positive energy to this group, to be happy, to have a laugh with my teammates. I like to have fun, to joke. It’s important because it’s a young group who are very close and laugh together. I like that a lot."