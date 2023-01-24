Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes "we could be talking quite excitedly about Newcastle in the next few days" as the January transfer window nears its closure.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon as a replacement for Chris Wood, after he joined Nottingham Forest last week.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think we are getting to a situation now at Newcastle where their top-four challenge could falter because their squad just doesn’t have the depth that the other teams chasing a top-four finish has.

"They have kept a pretty stable starting 12 or 13 players, but I think Eddie Howe would have been very surprised to find going into the final week of the transfer window that his squad would actually be weaker which it is now.

"Anthony Gordon is an interesting one. Newcastle are interested, they had a bid rejected in the summer. He is obviously unsettled at Goodison Park and it’s whether the sums add up for Newcastle.

"I think they are going to do something in the last week and I think we might be talking quite excitedly about Newcastle in the next few days. That Gordon interest is definitely there, it’s just whether they can get the deal done."

