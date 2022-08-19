Former Nottingham Forest striker Nathan Tyson was this week's guest on the Shut Up and Show More Football podcast.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham about the important role Forest fans can play in keeping their side in the Premier League this season.

"The most important thing is the home form - that is vital," said Tyson, who at 40 years of age has just signed for Grantham Town.

"A lot of teams are going to get a shock when they come to the City Ground. An old ground, it’s lively, 30,000 fans in there sounds like 100,000.

"It’s deafening and that’s what the fans need to bring, that’s their job to make sure they are behind the team in the good, bad and indifferent.

"That home form can really save you in the Premier League and teams will think ‘I don’t want to go there’.

"Be lively as much as you can within reason. Make it not so much a hostile environment but as loud as you can and support the lads all through it. I know they will do that".

