January signings Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz are ready to step up their integration into Southampton’s team: “Everyone is up to speed now. Armel [Bella-Kotchup] is coming back, Theo Walcott is ready now and we’re in a much stronger place in terms of options.”

The recall of defender Jan Bednarek from a loan spell at Aston Villa is a boost for his young defence: “We felt we needed a bit more experience, a leader with a voice. We’ve got some young centre-halves and this is a tough league. We could have signed someone new, but it was logical to bring someone in who knows the building.”

On the possibility of reaching a cup final: “It’s really important for the fans and for the club. It’s not a distraction for us – it’s another challenge that gives everyone associated with Southampton something really special to try to achieve.”

Jones said Southampton’s approach will be “positive”, adding: “We’d love to take a lead to St James’ Park, but we will not be gung ho as we do not want the game to get away from us. At the same time, we’re really excited. We beat one of the best in the world in the quarter-finals - now it’s one of the best in the league.”