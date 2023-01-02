Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It was a point well won for St Mirren, down to 10 men for almost the full match after Ethan Erhahon's early bath.

Unsurprisingly, they sat in, bringing Alex Gogic on as they prepared, openly and honestly, to absorb any Kilmarnock pressure. And that's exactly what they did. Charles Dunne, Declan Gallagher, and Marcus Fraser headed, tackled and booted everything away that came near the St Mirren box.

The only disappointment for Stephen Robinson will be the chance squandered at the end by Alex Greive. Had the Kiwi striker scored, they would have pulled off the perfect heist.