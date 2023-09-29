Postecoglou confirmed Brennan Johnson will miss the match, but said his injury is "nothing too serious". He also said James Maddison and Son Heung-min trained on Friday after some disruption in the week and a decision will be made on Saturday about their readiness to feature.

On growing up a Liverpool fan: "I used to have Liverpool posters. But things change. I used to love Happy Days too - I don’t have posters of the The Fonz any more either."

Postecoglou said his opposite number Jurgen Klopp is "outstanding" and took the intensity and tempo of the Premier League "to another level" when he arrived in 2015. He added that Liverpool "bring something different to anyone else in the league with how they play".

When asked about Son's role as a club ambassador since being named captain, Postecoglou replied: "To be fair to Sonny, he always has been. He hasn't needed the armband to show his love for the football club, to have the respect from his peers - both inside or outside. He feels a real responsibility now Harry [Kane] has gone and with Hugo [Lloris] not so much involved."