Kilmarnock assistant Tony Docherty believes last weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat will spur the players on as they look to start a Scottish Cup run.

"The boys have had a taste of that," he said ahead of Killie's fourth-round clash with Dumbarton on Saturday.

"Some of them hadn't been and had that Hampden experience. They're itching to get back, it does help as a motivational tool.

"We were so close - they're desperate to get back, and Saturday is the start of that."

Docherty also feels the squad is in good shape, despite a testing spell that has seen them face Celtic or Rangers in their last three outings.

"Three games where we've been tested," he said. "Liam Donnelly came out, Rory McKenzie has a wee knock and Callum Waters has got a strain, but we're looking okay going into the game on Saturday.

"If there's any changes, they will be made to improve the team in terms of the opposition we're playing, and the style of play that we want.

"The most important thing is Dumbarton - they're a good side, sitting top of their own league. We must treat it with the utmost respect.

"We've watched a lot of their games, we're taking them very seriously. They are used to winning games, and we'll need to be at our best."