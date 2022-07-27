Fulham have signed defender Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

The Switzerland right-back has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at Craven Cottage until at least 2025, with an option to extend for a further year.

Mbabu also played for Swiss side Young Boys, winning the Swiss Super League on two occasions, before moving to German side Wolfsburg.

