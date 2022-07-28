Murty 'fascinated' by Rangers' Lawrence

Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes summer signing Tom Lawrence will "relish" playing at Ibrox.

The Wales midfielder has scored during pre-season and could make his competitive debut in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener away to Livingston.

"I'm fascinated with Tom Lawrence," Murty told the BBC's Rangers-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"He's 28, he's played lots and lots of games. He's not going to be someone, I don't think, who's going to be overawed by playing at Ibrox.

"I think he's going to relish it and thrive being out there, that's what I'm hoping for."

SNS

Lawrence netted against West Ham last week