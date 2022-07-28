Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes summer signing Tom Lawrence will "relish" playing at Ibrox.

The Wales midfielder has scored during pre-season and could make his competitive debut in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener away to Livingston.

"I'm fascinated with Tom Lawrence," Murty told the BBC's Rangers-themed Scottish Premiership preview podcast.

"He's 28, he's played lots and lots of games. He's not going to be someone, I don't think, who's going to be overawed by playing at Ibrox.

"I think he's going to relish it and thrive being out there, that's what I'm hoping for."