Chelsea are considering making a move for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia after their £80m bid for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo was rejected. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Chelsea have suffered a blow in the transfer market with 29-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala set to sign a new contract with Roma. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian, external)

Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, has expressed a strong preference for joining Arsenal over Chelsea. (Football Transfers, external)

Chelsea have had a bid worth up to £24m rejected for Montpellier's 20-year-old French striker Elye Wahi. (Standard, external)

Fulham have made a bid to sign Chelsea's English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, for £4m. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column