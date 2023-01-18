Celtic 4-0 St Mirren: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren can be relatively pleased with their efforts. That seems strange given the scoreline, but they started strongly and kept going in attack throughout. Stephen Robinson's side have only won one of their past 10 league games, but there is no immediate concern.

This is only the second time in that run they have lost by more than a goal, and they are far from the only Premiership team to go on a poor run. They need to respond quickly, but the evidence of this season so far is they will be pushing for a top-half finish.