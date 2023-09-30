Analysis: Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi was linked with the Real Madrid manager's job in midweek but this was a sobering afternoon for his side, who were second best from the moment Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock at Villa Park.

The Seagulls may feel aggrieved by Villa's second and third goals. Nicolo Zaniolo was in an offside position when the ball left Watkins' boot for 2-0, but the video assistant referee ruled the winger was not obstructing Jason Steele's line of vision and the goal was given.

The home side's third was also allowed to stand after Solly March had been caught by the falling Douglas Luiz in the build-up, but the half-time scoreline did not flatter Unai Emery's team in the slightest.

De Zerbi's half-time introduction of Fati, Joao Pedro and Tariq Lamptey paid immediate dividends as the Barcelona loanee bundled home his first goal for the club, but the effort failed to spark a second half revival as Villa went on to rub further salt into the visitors' wounds.

This was the first time Brighton conceded six goals in a single top-flight game - and the first time in any league match since a 6-0 defeat by West Ham in the Championship in April 2012.