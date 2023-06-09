Watch crowds turn out for conquering Hammers

Thousands turned out to watch West Ham parade the Europa Conference League trophy on an emotional night for those of a claret and blue persuasion.

Boss David Moyes said: "Incredible. We had incredible support in Prague and here in East London is sensational."

And captain Declan Rice added: "To lift this trophy for this club hasn't hit me yet. It is so special. I am lost for words.

"These are the best fans in the world again for me - two years in a row now we have been in Europe and they travel all around to follow us.

"The future is bright, we have some top players. Let's see what it holds."

