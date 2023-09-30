Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Match of the Day: "People might think because of the late goal for Tottenham we didn't get anything out of this game but that is not true. We didn't get a result but I learned so much about my boys today, absolutely proud. The mentality was second to none.

"With eight outfield players it is difficult, we still had moments but not as dangerous as before. So many things happened today that was not going our way and that is really difficult when you get nothing out of it. So close."

On VAR and other decisions in the game: "Nothing changed for us. I don't need that, I saw it, I know whoever made the mistake didn't do on it purpose. It will not help.

"How can Jota in this game go off the pitch with two yellow cards, the first he barely touched him and for sure not his fault.

"That is what is the problem. We have so many things. When did you last hear a game with 11 v 9? And we were close to 11v 8! There were no horrible fouls.

"We were not kicking players or whatever. The boys made a super intense game of it, it is crazy how hard we fought. In the end we got nothing. The result is gone but the performance will stay with me forever. I loved our attitude and our desire."

More on VAR decisions: "They didn't do it on purpose, I know that, but mistakes still happen. If we want to talk about it do it properly and not with creating headlines with emotional managers."