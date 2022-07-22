Aston Villa forward Wesley Moraes has signed on loan with Spanish second-tier side Levante.

Levante tweeted a photo of the Brazil forward, 25, arriving in Valencia to seal the deal on Friday morning.

Wesley joined Villa for a then club record fee of about £20m in 2019 after their return to the Premier League.

However, he suffered a serious knee injury in his first campaign at the club and has struggled for form and fitness since his return.