Wesley joins Levante on loan
- Published
Aston Villa forward Wesley Moraes has signed on loan with Spanish second-tier side Levante.
Levante tweeted a photo of the Brazil forward, 25, arriving in Valencia to seal the deal on Friday morning.
Wesley joined Villa for a then club record fee of about £20m in 2019 after their return to the Premier League.
However, he suffered a serious knee injury in his first campaign at the club and has struggled for form and fitness since his return.
Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) July 22, 2022
📍València pic.twitter.com/zA3gnjuBre
