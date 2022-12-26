Hatate, Mooy and Celtic team praised for win over Saints

Celtic fans are a satisfied lot - except when it comes to VAR - after a 4-1 dismissal of St Johnstone took Ange Postecoglou's side nine points clear again at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Brian: Great performance versus St Johnstone. Remarkable that Hatate can fill in at full-back. Took foot off gas in the second half. Hibs next - same football strategy please.

Catherine: The best club ever. Watching live from Atlanta on my phone, simply sublime. Thank you Ange for bringing back the great football memories.

Edward: If we needed to be reminded that nothing is ever taken for granted, this is a good example - classic goals missed and complacency at the back. Delighted with the result, but stay focused in all areas.

Mark: Full credit to St Johnstone for playing decent football. No credit to the usual biased VAR - utterly shameless. Scottish football needs a larger Premiership to thrive.

Andy: Hatate is pure quality and, once O’Riley scores his first goal of the season, his confidence will soar. The team are superb to watch and just keep getting better - Merry Christmas.

Tony: Thought Mooy was outstanding, especially in the first half, and could use Reo Hatate in the same position when we are playing a team that are only going to park the bus.

Bill: I was at the game and thought Aaron Mooy was outstanding and should have got man of the match. Reo Hatate was fantastic as right-back and inside right. VAR is overtaking what was a great game and it feels every time we score refs are checking to see if they can chalk it off. Sending off was ridiculous as the keeper ran out on to David Turnbull's foot. The chairman needs to take VAR to SFA.

Add your views here.