This will be the first competitive meeting between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United since August 2014, when the sides met in a first round League Cup clash at Elland Road, with the Whites winning 2-1.

Leeds United eliminated Championship side Cardiff in the FA Cup third round after a replay, having lost their previous three ties against sides from a lower division. The Whites haven’t knocked out two sides from a lower division in an FA Cup campaign since 2002-03 (three teams).