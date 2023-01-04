Manchester United continued their excellent recent run of results with a routine 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Will Perry, reporting on the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, told the Football Daily podcast: "There’s a really good feeling around Old Trafford and they’re only nine points off the top. There are big tests for Erik ten Hag to come later in January, against the leaders Arsenal and Manchester City in second.

"United host City in their next league game on 14 January and they could end that match above Manchester City, which is a massive indication of how they’ve progressed since that 6-3 dismantling at the Etihad earlier in the season."

Did you know?

Manchester United have won four consecutive home league games without conceding a goal for the first time since a run of six between May and October 2017.

Casemiro has two Premier League goals in 14 appearances for United this season, which is one more than he managed in La Liga for Real Madrid last season (one in 32 games).

