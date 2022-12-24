Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Fulham

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This is a tricky one because Fulham had a real go at pretty much everyone they played in the first part of the season, home or away.

They have probably over-achieved so far, while it feels like Crystal Palace have under-performed in many respects, certainly when I look through their squad.

I am going to back the Eagles this time, though. They are always decent at home and I think they will edge this.

Chesney's prediction: 1-1