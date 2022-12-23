Ross County 0-1 Rangers: What they said

Michael Beale is "pleased overall" despite the victory away to Ross County being by a single goal.

"The most important thing was to get back down the road with three points and a clean sheet was welcome," the Rangers manager tells BBC Scotland. "We had three games in quick succession and to take nine points, it is so far so good.

"It lacked the drama of the last two games, but I'm absolutely delighted with that.

"We looked a bit tired at times and we weren't as sharp in the final third, but it was pretty comfortable if I'm honest."

Beale gives an update on midfielder Steven Davis' injury absence.

"It was a training ground incident where he's landed a little bit awkwardly," he adds.

"We have to let it settle down before he has a scan and, at this time of year, these things are a little difficult to get."