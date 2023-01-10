Chelsea's abandonment of their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez to instead splash money on the loan signing of Joao Felix is going from the "sensible" to the "ludicrous", according to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast team.

The Blues' interest in Benfica and Argentina midfielder Fernandez - who has a reported £105m release clause - is apparently over, but they are closing in on a temporary switch for Atletico Madrid forward Felix.

Reports suggest Chelsea will have to pay a loan fee of almost £10m for the Portugal international and Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards said he cannot believe they are contemplating it.

"Fernandez is going to be a really, really good player, but this is Chelsea being sensible because that [£105m] was extortionate for a player who has only been in Portugal for six or seven months," he said.

"But then what Chelsea are doing [with Felix] is paying nearly £10m to loan him for five months. It is ridiculous and Atletico Madrid are probably laughing behind their back.

"I hope Chelsea negotiate an option to buy at least, where that £10m would come off the fee. But to pay £10m for a player you’re going to have for five months? You're being taken to the cleaners, I’m afraid."

Listen to more Chelsea transfer talk from 01'38 on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds