Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

This was a question which was being asked even before the news of Ivan Toney's enforced hiatus, based around the speculation of what would happen if he were to suffer a long-term injury. It's an issue for many clubs who have a starting striker who will always be on the team-sheet if fit.

Finding an out-and-out centre-forward who might have to be content with being on the bench or fighting for a starting slot can prove a difficult recruitment conundrum. Spurs, for example, have found that a tough puzzle to solve. It’s why players such as Brennan Johnson are seen as attractive options as they are players who are potential options to play through the middle or operate in other attacking roles.

The Bees have a number of attacking options available if they were to go with one or two up top and with Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter there are definite options and a group of players who may enjoy being given the limelight. We are hopefully also going to see much more from Mikkel Damsgaard this season now that he has had time to fully recover from injury and a proper pre-season. And we cannot dismiss the quality of coaching and tactical acumen that Thomas Frank and his staff have exhibited over the years to be able to adapt.

The absence of Toney is problematic as he provides his own unique skillsets and allows the side to play in a certain way, however it might be hard to find a direct replacement for a player who will of course be available again come January.