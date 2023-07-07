West Ham are interested in signing Scotland international Scott McTominay, with manager David Moyes also tracking Everton's 21-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, the Hammers, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all interested in 25-year-old winger Harvey Barnes, with Leicester willing to sell him for £40m to help fund a squad rebuild. (Leicester Mercury), external

West Ham are also weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Hammers could initially take the 26-year-old Switzerland international on loan with an option to buy for £15.4m. (Guardian), external

The Hammers are also interested in Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Southampton's 28-year-old set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse. (Guardian), external

