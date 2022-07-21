Manchester United remain interested Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, despite having had a £51m bid rejected. (Talksport), external

United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona - but if he does move on, the Netherlands midfielder, 25, would rather join Bayern Munich or Chelsea than go to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Real Madrid do not have plans to bring Cristiano Ronaldo, who has told United he wants to leave, back to the club. (Marca), external

New Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips says there was "never" a chance of him joining United because of his loyalty to former club Leeds. (Metro), external

