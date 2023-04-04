Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sees England captain Harry Kane as his first-choice striker option this summer but the 29-year-old is open to a signing a new contract at Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required), external

England defender Harry Maguire, 30, will be put up for sale at United this summer with Ten Hag calling for the club to be more ruthless in clearing out the squad. (Manchester Evening News), external

Manchester United have held exploratory talks about signing France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, from Bayern Munich. (Athletic - subscription required), external

United have begun talks over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands full-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22. (Florian Plettenberg), external

The Red Devils are also set to rival Chelsea for the permanent signing of Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo), external

