Ryan Yates believes that Nottingham Forest can expect to see "the best" of Jesse Lingard season following his summer arrival.

Former Manchester United man Lingard opted to join Forest despite interest from West Ham and new midfield partner Yates was full of praise for the England international.

Yates told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It's fantastic, as long as he is a top lad, which he is. He brings great energy to team and not only that but he's a fantastic player.

"It's going to be really exciting for me personally to play with him this season, he just ups the level. We are still improving and he just adds to the quality and depth.

"You wouldn't know he's played for England and Manchester United so many times and he's that big of a star because he is a really humble and nice guy.

"That is what us players really want from people who come in, just to be themselves and try and enhance the team and he is certainly doing that.

"I am sure you will see the best of him the season."

