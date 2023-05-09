Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves sealed their Premier League survival over the weekend after they beat Aston Villa and other results went their way.

Premier League safety appeared to be the impossible task for Wolves who were stuck to the bottom of the league pre World Cup before Julen Lopetegui took over.

We looked dead and buried, and, although performance have not drastically improved, results certainly have and that’s really all that matters.

Lopetegui’s pragmatic approach has restored Molineux’s status as a fortress which has played a huge part in Wolves’ survival bid. While I don’t think such an approach has a long shelf life, it’s credit to Lopetegui for getting a tune out of a squad that looked completely void of confidence before his arrival.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the manager tries to implement his style and philosophy with a clean slate - without the threat of relegation looming large over the club.

Wolves can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they’ll be a Premier League club next season.

