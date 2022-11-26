Dominic Ball has urged Michael Beale to hand Lee Wallace a Rangers reprieve with an invite to join his backroom staff if he is made the new manager at Ibrox. (Daily Record), external

Michael Beale is "possibly the most talented coach to ever work at Rangers", says Kris Boyd, but the former Ibrox striker thinks appointing such an inexperienced manager would be a "monumental gamble". (Scottish Sun), external

"I don't think I was fully aware of his genius until I worked with him," says QPR defender Jimmy Dunne of Rangers target Michael Beale. (Football Scotland), external

