Southampton boss Nathan Jones expects it to take time for his squad to play the way he wants, but he hopes Tuesday's game against Lincoln can be a starting point.

The Carabao Cup game will be Jones' first at St Mary's and the Welshman has every intention of progressing to the quarter-final.

He said: "I’ve always treated every competition with the greatest respect and we will do that here.

"It’s a game players will want to win and it’s a chance to get into the quarter-final which is never to be sniffed at. We will have one eye on Brighton but we want to win the game.

"It’s a big week but it’s a chance to win a football game. It will take time to play how I want but we are getting there. I hope to see a starting point tomorrow. The important thing is that we take a positive step tomorrow."

When asked more about his longer-term vision for his side, Jones said: "It’s a hungry group and a group that wants to get better and that’s the best thing a manager can have.

"It's up to me and my staff now to make sure they do get better. I'm excited but I want to take little steps quickly and hopefully we will see some seeds of that tomorrow.

"I want us to be the best versions of ourselves and if we are the best versions of ourselves we will be fine this season and that is the point I want to get to."