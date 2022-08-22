Journalist Luke Edwards can't see Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer, despite enquiries for the defender from Chelsea.

He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "This was linked to last week’s story that Christian Pulisic was of interest to Manchester United.

"I think it’s quite interesting that Chelsea have enquired about Maguire, because it says to me that another team chasing the Premier League, chasing the Champions League places, still think he’s a good player.

"So that is a vote of confidence in him that Chelsea might have wanted him, and it’s also a vote of confidence that Manchester United aren’t even going to entertain losing him.

"Perhaps if this happened earlier in the window they might have done, but there is just no time for them. It’s just too much for them to do. We will see where it all goes but I can’t see Maguire leaving and I think Chelsea are pretty unwilling to let Pulisic go to Old Trafford."

