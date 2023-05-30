S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Season rating: 10/10. Although this unparalleled success does come with a downside; namely, the awkward conversation with my partner about how I am going to be spending Thursday nights in Poland, Czech Republic and Romania throughout the autumn.

Best player: Moises Caicedo. The January transfer saga could easily have turned his head. Most Arsenal fans on Twitter told us Caicedo would down tools, cause an unhappy changing room and the bad vibes would cost us Europe. Nope. He came back and has been better than ever since February.

Best away fans: Everton. Although it is probably quite easy to be buoyant when your team, 19th in the table at the time, who have only scored 16 goals in five months, are 5-1 up away from home.

Happy with your manager? In less than a year, and with no major signings of his own, he has taken Brighton to heights never reached before. Roberto de Zerbi is a marvel destined for greatness.

What needs to improve for next season? Squad depth. There have been times through April and May playing twice a week where Brighton have looked tired. More bodies are needed to cope with Europe.

Best performance: Beating Chelsea 4-1. De Zerbi's first Premier League win and Graham Potter's first defeat as Chelsea boss, which sparked his brutal yet rather humorous downfall. The atmosphere at Amex Stadium that day was unlike anything since the stadium opened 12 years ago.

Player you would most like to sign: Levi Colwill. He has the potential to be a mainstay of England's defence for the next 15 years. It will be an utter waste of a talent if he goes back to Chelsea and sits on the bench.

Any other business: Better wine at the Amex, please. We cannot welcome a French or Italian club in the Europa League and expect to be taken seriously serving up the £5 diesel currently on sale on the concourses.