Goodwin on 'courageous' board decision, mutiny talk & Shinnie
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
After a turbulent week at Pittodrie, manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's crunch Premiership trip to Hibernian.
Here are the key lines:
Goodwin says the easy option for the board was to sack him and the simple thing for him to do was quit, but insists "I'll not be walking away from anything".
He believes the board have made a "courageous" decision by giving him more time and he knows he has a lot of making up to do to them and the fans.
When asked about the "immediate response" statement being perceived as making Saturday's match win or bust for him, Goodwin said it could be interpreted however anyone wants and he is just taking things game by game.
Suggestions he has lost the dressing room "couldn't be further from the truth".
Goodwin admits he made a mistake in not playing Graeme Shinnie in the defeat to Darvel, adding that there will be no team selection errors on Saturday.