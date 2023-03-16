There are no new injury concerns with Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma still out.

When asked if Fraser Forster is putting pressure on Hugo Lloris for when he returns Conte said when Lloris "is ready he is our first choice" but that he is "really happy with Forster" and won’t force the decision.

On Ben Davies reaching 300 appearances for the club he said the Welshman is a "privilege" to coach, adding: "These type of players are vital for every manager. Ben is a player that is showing always a great reliability and he's a player that's always focused. He always has the right desire."

On Liverpool’s current form in top-four race, he said: "We are talking about a big team. Then it shows that in one season you can struggle. Chelsea won their last Premier League with me. It can happen. This type of situation, Liverpool situation, underlines the difficulty of the Premier League. It's the most difficult league."

Conte added that finishing in the top four is a "good achievement" for Spurs: "Don't forget other teams like Brighton, who have important players in the club and are on a good run. Brentford also are having a fantastic season, then Newcastle, Liverpool and I don't forget Chelsea."