Alexander Isak will be "knocking on the manager's door" if he does not start Newcastle's game at Nottingham Forest on Friday.

That is the view of the club's former defender John Anderson after Isak scored in last week's win over Wolves.

Isak, 23, had been a substitute in recent weeks.

"I think he'll be bitterly disappointed if he doesn't start - and rightly so," Anderson told BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast.

"He scored a great goal but his overall performance - being good defensively starts from the front and getting the ball back in the opposition half of the pitch.

"The press was high. His work rate was immense. He worked the channels well, his pace in behind caused Wolves all sorts of problems. I would imagine if he doesn't play he will be going knocking on the manager's door."

Anderson also feels Joe Willock performed admirably against Wolves, and expects manager Eddie Howe to "name an unchanged side" at Forest.

Listen to the Newcastle United Podcast