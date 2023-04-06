On deciding to return: "It’s a pretty easy decision for me. This is my club and I have a lot of emotional feeling towards it. I’m also a very practical person. I’m delighted to get the opportunity and thankful for it. I have confidence in myself and in what Chelsea fans want. I will do my utmost in this period to give them it."

He has not specifically been told this is only until the end of the season: "No, but I think the explanation of my role speaks for itself. I’m not getting ahead of myself. I want to do the best possible role I can and impact the club the best way in this period. After that, we’ll see what happens."

His immediate target is build morale: "I want to instil the highest level of confidence in this group. My principles are to exert a level of passion for Chelsea, bring energy to the game, talk with the players and win as many as we can. We have big games ahead and I have huge belief in the players."

He doesn’t have "unfinished business" at the club after his first spell as manager ended in January 2021: "That sounds a bit Hollywood. I want to work and help the club as much as I can. My last period here I have really good feelings about the positives and reflected on what I could do better."