Lampard on Chelsea return, targets and message to fans
- Published
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media after being appointed as caretaker boss at Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On deciding to return: "It’s a pretty easy decision for me. This is my club and I have a lot of emotional feeling towards it. I’m also a very practical person. I’m delighted to get the opportunity and thankful for it. I have confidence in myself and in what Chelsea fans want. I will do my utmost in this period to give them it."
He has not specifically been told this is only until the end of the season: "No, but I think the explanation of my role speaks for itself. I’m not getting ahead of myself. I want to do the best possible role I can and impact the club the best way in this period. After that, we’ll see what happens."
His immediate target is build morale: "I want to instil the highest level of confidence in this group. My principles are to exert a level of passion for Chelsea, bring energy to the game, talk with the players and win as many as we can. We have big games ahead and I have huge belief in the players."
He doesn’t have "unfinished business" at the club after his first spell as manager ended in January 2021: "That sounds a bit Hollywood. I want to work and help the club as much as I can. My last period here I have really good feelings about the positives and reflected on what I could do better."
His message for the supporters? "I’m very thankful for the ones who are delighted. If some are not delighted, I want them to know I will give my utmost to get the team where they want to be and give them a team they are proud of. They have always been a huge support to me and I’m incredibly grateful for that."
