Rashford's wayward finishing
- Published
Coming off the back of a season in which he scored 30 goals for the first time - becoming the first Manchester United player to do so since Robin van Persie in 2012-13 - many expected Marcus Rashford to kick on.
However, both he and Erik ten Hag's project seem to have stalled after a fine campaign that saw them return to the Champions League and win silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup.
Last season, Rashford was frequently the man who reliably scored decisive goals to get United over the line in games. Indeed, he scored 17 Premier League goals from 108 shots and an xG (expected goals) of 15.8.
So far this season, however, he has scored just once from 28 shots and an xG of 2.7. His xG per shot has gone down from 0.15 to 0.10.
As shown in the graphic above, Rashford's issue seems to be that too many of United's attacks are ending with him taking a shot - and he clearly has not dusted off his shooting boots so far this season.
In the recent 3-1 home defeat by Brighton, the 25-year-old had eight attacking sequence involvements - all shots without scoring.
Rashford is also second only to Erling Haaland in the Premier League for both total shots and direct shot involvements - which is when a player’s only contribution to a sequence is taking the final shot.
However, while the Norwegian on the other side of Manchester has eight league goals already, Rashford's breakaway finish in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September is the England international's only strike so far.
For the sake of United, Ten Hag, Rashford himself and his desire to start regularly for England - this must change.
All stats were provided by Opta