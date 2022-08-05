Potter on fitness, Old Trafford, Cucurella and signings
Brighton boss Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's season opener with Manchester United.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Everybody bar midfielder Jakub Moder is fit for the opening game.
Potter says going to Old Trafford is "a great way to start the season, and we're excited for it".
He says "everybody has won" from the record sale of left-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.
There may not be any more signings. "I'm happy with the recruitment so far and the squad. While the window is open, you never know - but we have a good, ambitious squad," said Potter.
On Shane Duffy's move to Fulham, Potter said: "Everyone loves him here. It's a fantastic opportunity for him and we owed him that chance to explore the move."