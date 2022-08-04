Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Reds boss' news conference:

On the Premier League return, he said: "We are looking to embrace it. So many of us have worked so hard to be in a position like this."

He added: "There is still a good core of players that were a big part of the spirit last year and we want to continue to build that."

On the number of transfers made, he said: "In an ideal world, we would have liked to have carried on with big parts of the team from last year."

He added: "We are all calm inside, we are very happy with what we have done so far."

He thinks there will be more ins and outs, but couldn't put a number on how many.

Making Joe Worrall captain was not a sentimental decision. Cooper said: "He would be seen as the obvious choice and in many ways he is."

Follow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences and all the transfer latest here