Cooper on Premier League return, transfers and making Worrall skipper
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Reds boss' news conference:
On the Premier League return, he said: "We are looking to embrace it. So many of us have worked so hard to be in a position like this."
He added: "There is still a good core of players that were a big part of the spirit last year and we want to continue to build that."
On the number of transfers made, he said: "In an ideal world, we would have liked to have carried on with big parts of the team from last year."
He added: "We are all calm inside, we are very happy with what we have done so far."
He thinks there will be more ins and outs, but couldn't put a number on how many.
Making Joe Worrall captain was not a sentimental decision. Cooper said: "He would be seen as the obvious choice and in many ways he is."
