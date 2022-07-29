Celtic search for Johnston loan club

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Celtic are "working hard" with Mikey Johnston to find the winger a club where he can gain more game time on loan.

The 23-year-old has made 80 appearances since coming through the Scottish champions' academy, but more than half of those - 49 - have been as a substitute.

"There's definitely a talented footballer there," Postecoglou said. "But sometimes you just need a different environment to help that happen and I just think, for him and his career, maybe some time away playing in a different environment, enjoying his football and bringing out his talent would help.

"He's been unlucky with injuries, but this pre-season he's been great - he hasn't missed a session.

"Part of my responsibility is to develop our younger players, or those that haven't established themselves, and you sometimes have to make a decision that, if he's not going to get enough game time here, it's better to look elsewhere. We are working hard with him to facilitate something like that happening."