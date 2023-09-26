Pochettino confirmed that Armando Broja is not yet ready to start after returning from an ACL injury and that Bruno Saltor leaving his coaching staff is the "best decision for the club".

He added that Ben Chilwell's lack of starts recently has been the result of Levi Colwill's form, stating: "I am so happy with Levi, the way he is playing. He has provided a very good balance. Chilly is going to have the possibility to play - tomorrow he will play. We were using him in maybe not his best position but afterwards we play with a winger like (Mykhailo) Mudryk or (Raheem) Sterling but keep Colwill in that position."

On the Carabao Cup providing an opportunity for silverware: "It's one of our objectives this season. We need to think of this as an opportunity to win a trophy. The feelings after the defeat on Sunday are not the best but it's time to move on, it's a different competition and it's time to change our mood."

Pochettino said he does not see members of the ownership team coming into the dressing room after games "in a bad way" and added that they are "very welcome".

On his side's lack of goals: "We are playing well, we have so many good things, so many positive things. We are not clinical in front of goal, that is what we need to fix and try to give more confidence to our offensive players. In all the data we are in a very positive thing but the most important thing is to score goals."

On Chelsea's recent poor form: "If you go back to after the Liverpool game, nobody expected this situation. But, a little bit of bad luck - we can't talk about excuses - but that is the circumstances and the reality. The most important now is to stay calm."