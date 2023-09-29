Hearts 'very disappointed' at Hampden ticket split

Hearts say that they are "very disappointed" with the news that they will not receive an equal allocation of tickets for their Viaplay Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The Tynecastle club will get an initial allocation of 18,000 seats, which could rise to 20,000, for the game at Hampden Park, which has a capacity of 51,866.

In a statement on their official club website, Hearts insist that they "requested and pushed for" a 50-50 split, but were denied "due to previous sales history and the inability to segregate Hampden’s North Stand into subsections".