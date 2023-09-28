As Nottingham Forest find themselves six points clear of the relegation zone in the early part of the season - more than at any point last campaign - BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray has been discussing the clubs start: "They’ve got an away win which is better than last season, they've only had two games at home out of six so far and four really tough away games, so to be in that position is decent.

"I still think it is a decent start, I think they have acquitted themselves well in those away game – certainly better than they did last season in the equivalent matches – but I still think there is work to be done and an important few weeks ahead.

"I think there is a lot of people who have seen the two homes games against Sheffield United and Burnley and thought ‘I'm not convinced about Forest yet’, but four points out of six from their two home games so far, unbeaten at home - albeit against two sides who are struggling down in the relegation zone.

"They got the job done against Sheffield United and against Burnley there was a new shape, new faces bedding in and that was the case against Manchester City as well. As the weeks go on you hope those new faces are going to start bedding in a little but more. The signs are good, I think it is very promising because those new signings will bed in and I think Forest will be in a much better position than they were last season and safer than they were last season.

"Until it actually happens though you never really know and there is still that niggling doubt."

