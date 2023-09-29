Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

The problem that forced Nuno Tavares off the field at Manchester City is "not a serious injury" and he is "not far away" from returning to action.

Reflecting on Forest's start to the season, which has yielded seven points from six matches, Cooper said: "Out of the games we've played so far, regardless of the perception of how hard those were going to be, we've taken positives from them - but also a lot of learning. That's always the process we try to follow."

On Sunday's opponents Brentford: "It will be a very challenging game. They test you in a number of ways, but at the same time I'm looking forward to us putting our stamp on the game as well."

Cooper said the atmosphere created for home games at the City Ground is "very beneficial" to his team and he added: "We don't take that for granted. We know the most important thing we've got to do is focus on what we're in control of and that's playing the game as we want to play it."

